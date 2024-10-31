US reacts to Canada's allegations against India: ‘Concerning’

The United States on Wednesday said Canada’s allegations against Union home minister Amit Shah over a plot to target Khalistani separatists in Canada are “concerning”. State department spokesperson Matthew Miller said that it would continue to consult Ottawa on the issue. State department spokesperson Matthew Miller.(Getty Images via AFP)

“The allegations made by the government of Canada are concerning, and we will continue to consult with the Canadian government about those allegations,” Matthew Miller told reporters at his daily news briefing.

David Morrison, Canada’s deputy foreign minister, told a parliamentary committee on Tuesday that he had confirmed the identity of Amit Shah in The Washington Post report earlier this month.

The Washington Post reported that Canadian security agencies had collected evidence that “a senior official in India” had “authorized the intelligence-gathering missions and attacks on Sikh separatists” in Canada. The report went on to say that a Canadian source identified Shah as being the Indian official in question.

“The journalist called me and asked me if it was that person,” David Morrison said. “I confirmed it was that person.”

The external affairs ministry on Wednesday didn’t immediately respond to the allegations against Amit Shah. The MEA has previously dismissed Canada’s accusations that India’s government was involved in the alleged attacks against Sikh activists, calling them “baseless.”

David Morrison was appearing at the committee alongside other Canadian police and government officials about the escalation of a diplomatic dispute between India and Canada two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) commissioner Mike Duheme acknowledged that there could be distinct possibility that Canadian criminals are directing operators in India.

Mike Duheme was also appearing beffore the parliamentary committee.

“You had mentioned here just a couple of minutes ago that it's reasonable to assume and in fact, is occurring that India also experiences violent extremism differently than we do here. You indicated that's a reality. Now is it that possible criminals from Canada are giving directions to operators in India just like alleged vice versa for Canada?” Canadian MP Glenn Motz asked Mike Duheme.

To that, the RCMP commissioner responded, “I mean after coming out on October 14th. Anything possible. We can't discount that but that's the importance of working with our colleague in India so we can work together and address the people were involved,” Mike Duheme.

India has called Sikh separatists or Khalistanis “terrorists” and threats to its security.

On October 13, Indian high commissioner Sanjay Verma was declared a “person of interest” by Canada in its investigation into the June 2023 killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen who has been declared a Khalistani terrorist by India.

Before Canada could take further action, New Delhi recalled Verma and five other diplomats, who were also similarly named.

In response, India also expelled six Canadian diplomats. The diplomatic row escalated further with Ottawa hinting at possible sanctions against India which has trashed the allegations including those levelled by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.