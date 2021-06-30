Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
US resolution recognises India's Covid-19 help, urges govt to facilitate aid
US resolution recognises India's Covid-19 help, urges govt to facilitate aid

The resolution said that India's pharma industry is a vital part of the global solution to Covid-19 pandemic.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 05:18 AM IST
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks highlighting the benefits of Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework, at La Crosse Municipal Transit Utility, in La Crosse, Wisconsin, U.S., June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque(REUTERS)

The US House on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution recognising the devastating impact of Covid-19 in India and expressing the sense of the House of Representatives to urgently facilitate assistance. The bipartisan resolution had 41 cosponsors including 17 cosponsors from the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

The resolution recognised that when the United States was witnessing a devastating spike in the number of Covid–19 cases, India lifted its export ban on certain therapeutics in response to a request by the US government.

It also said that India's pharmaceutical industry is a vital part of the global solution to the pandemic and accounts for over half of global vaccine manufacturing.

The resolution titled “Urging the Administration to facilitate assistance in response to the devastating impact of Covid–19 in India” was introduced last month by Congressman Brad Sherman, the Democratic Co-Chair of the House Caucus on India and India Americans, and Rep. Steve Chabot.

"The resolution stands with the people of India as they collectively work to stem the spread of Covid-19," said Congressman Sherman. "The US must work with our partners around the world to quell the virus everywhere it persists."

As a senior member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, as well as the Democratic Co-Chair of the India Caucus, Congressman Sherman has worked, alongside the Republican Co-Chair Steve Chabot, to address the devastating effects of this second Covid-19 wave in India.

In April, Reps. Steve Chabot, Ro Khanna, Michael Waltz and others joined Congressman Sherman in formally requesting that the White House increase its assistance for India's battle against Covid-19. By early May, the United States had provided more than $100 million worth of medical supplies to India, including oxygen support, personal protective equipment (PPE), rapid diagnostic tests, and therapeutics.

