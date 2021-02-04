US says it supports reform but cautions against curbs

The US on Thursday weighed in on the ongoing farmers’ agitation at New Delhi’s borders for the first time since it began in November-end, saying peaceful protests and unhindered access to information, including the internet, were hallmarks of a “thriving democracy”, but at the same time backed reforms that would increase efficiency of Indian markets and attract more private investment.

The carefully worded response by Joe Biden’s administration also encouraged a “dialogue” between farmers and the government to end the agitation that has been getting global attraction with international celebrities such as pop star Rihanna and green activist Greta Thunberg tweeting in support of the protesters.

The external affairs ministry said the comments by the US must be seen in their entirety, while pointing out that State Department “has acknowledged” India’s steps towards reforms, which have emerged as a point of contention. The government also appeared to draw parallels between a farmers’ rally on January 26 that plunged into chaos and the January 6 storming of the US Capitol by Donald Trump’s supporters protesting election results that declared his defeat in the presidential race.

“We recognise that peaceful protests are a hallmark of any thriving democracy and note that the Indian Supreme Court has stated the same,” a US State Department spokesperson said in Washington in response to a request for comment from US media. A version of it was provided to HT. “We encourage that any differences between the parties be resolved through dialogue.”

In New Delhi, a US embassy spokesperson echoed a similar response.

The State Department did not mention anything specific to three new farm laws that have triggered the agitation (now in its 71st day), but appeared supportive of reforms. “In general, the United States welcomes steps that would improve the efficiency of India’s markets and attract greater private sector investment,” the spokesperson said.

“We recognise that unhindered access to information, including the internet, is fundamental to the freedom of expression and a hallmark of a thriving democracy,” the spokesperson added, a remark that came in the backdrop of internet curbs at protest sites.

Asked about the US position at a news briefing, external affairs ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said: “Any protests must be seen in the context of India’s democratic ethos and polity, and the ongoing efforts of the government and the concerned farmer groups to resolve the impasse.”

Describing India and the US as vibrant democracies with shared values, Srivastava added: “The incidents of violence and vandalism at the historic Red Fort on January 26 have evoked similar sentiments and reactions in India as did the incidents on the Capitol Hill on January 6 and are being addressed as per our respective local laws.”

He said “temporary measures” on internet access in parts of the National Capital Region were “undertaken to prevent further violence”.

Michael Kugelman, South Asia expert at leading think-tank Wilson Center, Washington’s comments were unlikely to trouble the Narendra Modi government.

“What strikes me about these comments is their neutrality. Aside from some soft criticism that the State Department made about the internet blocks...they don’t convey anything that New Delhi would find disagreeable. Washington is essentially saying it agrees with India’s new farm laws and with any peaceful protestors that may oppose them,” Kugelman said.

Milan Vaishnav, South Asia expert with Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, said, “I actually found the State Department statement to be quite balanced. While the statement reiterates the right of Indians to peacefully protest, it also expressed its support for the underlying motivations of the farm reform bills. In my view, I think U.S. diplomats threaded the needle very well. I would also add that the MEA seems to have also picked up on this--highlighting, in its response, U.S. support for continued market reforms in agriculture. The MEA statement also links the Jan 26th incursion at the Red Fort to the January 6 Capitol insurrection, a not-so-subtle message that the U.S. is facing its own domestic infirmities.”

Tens of thousands of farmers have camped at Delhi’s borders, demanding the repeal of the three contentious laws passed by Parliament in September. Eleven rounds of talks between the protesters and the government have failed to break the impasse. Protesters say the laws will hurt their livelihood and leave them at the mercy of big corporations. The government defends the laws as necessary for long-overdue reforms in the agriculture sector.

On Republic Day, violence broke out during a tractor rally by farmers after a section of the protesters veered off the routes agreed with police and resorted to vandalism. Clashes broke out in several places, including the 17th-century Red Fort and the ITO intersection.

On that day, internet services were suspended, albeit temporarily, at three key protest sites — Singhu and Tikri (on Haryana border), and Ghazipur (on Uttar Pradesh border). Services were suspended again on January 29 for two days, and then extended till February 3.

After the violence, authorities stepped up security at the protest sites, placing iron spikes and steel barricades to prevent the agitators from entering Delhi.

The agitation landed in global spotlight after Rihanna, who has 101 million followers, tweeted a CNN news report about internet curbs on Tuesday. Meena Harris, an American lawyer and niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris, actor Amanda Cerny, singers Jay Sean and Dr Zeus, and US sporting icons Juju Smith Schuster, Baron Davis and Kyle Kuzma supported the farmers. They were joined by lawmakers from the UK, the US and other countries.

On Wednesday, India said criticism by foreign celebrities and attempts to “mobilise international support” against the country on the government’s handling of the protests without ascertaining facts were “neither accurate nor responsible”. In a rare statement, the external affairs ministry contended that “vested interest groups” were trying to enforce their agenda, referring to “sensationalist social media hashtags and comments” by “celebrities and others”. It didn’t name anyone.

While Indian movie stars such as Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn said citizens should focus on the government’s efforts to resolve the farmers’ crisis, others appeared to be on the opposite side of the debate. “If one tweet rattles your unity, one joke rattles your faith or one show rattles your religious belief then it’s you who has to work on strengthening your value system not become ‘propaganda teacher’ for others,” actor Taapsee Pannu posted.

The tug of war continued on Thursday. Opposition parties stepped up attack on the government even as leaders of the Centre’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a counter-offensive.

“The issue is not Rihanna or Greta Thunberg or any individual. The issue is the manner in which the government is countering the farmers’ protests as though they were an invading army,” senior Congress leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram tweeted. “There are many Gretas among Indian women and girls, but they are shackled by poverty, social constraints and fear. Sooner than later, India’s Gretas will find their voices and speak in favour of the farmers,” he added.

Late on Thursday evening, farm leader Rakesh Tikait said, “If some foreigner is supporting the movement, then what’s the problem? They are not giving or taking anything from us.”

In Nagpur, BJP leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis told reporters that there was an international conspiracy to defame India and spark chaos and unrest in the country. “How an international conspiracy is going on has been revealed with the tweets. India is being defamed using the platform of farmers’ protest,” Fadnavis was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Valerie Vaz, a senior MP of Britain’s Labour Party and sister of former lawmaker Keith Vaz, wrote a letter to foreign minister Dominic Raab to reiterate the concerns of her constituents regarding events related to the farmers’ protest. The Indian-origin MP was among 35 British lawmakers to take up the farmers’ protest with Raab before he visited India in December.

Vaz asked Raab to contact the Indian government “as a matter of urgency regarding these concerning events”.