US State Dept approves sale of 31 MQ 9B drones to India

The United States on Thursday said it has approved the sale of 31 MQ9B drone sale to India, confirming the Hindustan Times newsbreak earlier in the day.



The Defence Security Cooperation Agency said that the US State department gave the approval for the drones and related equipment worth $3.99 billion. The agency added that it had also delivered the required certification notifying the Congress of the sale. MQ-9B Predator drones.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to strengthen the U.S.-Indian strategic relationship and to improve the security of a major defense partner which continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia region,” the agency added.



Stating that the sale will boost India's capability to meet ‘current and future threats’ by enabling unmanned surveillance and reconnaissance patroles in sea lanes of operations, the DSCA added that “New Delhi demonstrated a commitment to modernising its military and will have no difficulty absorbing these articles and services into its armed forces”.

“The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region,” it added.



While the Indian Navy will get 15 out of the 31 drones, the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force will get eight each of high altitude long endurance drones from the United States.



“Generally, the US-India Defence Partnership has seen significant growth over the past decade. The drone deal is a proposed sale that was announced during Prime Minister Modi’s visit last year. We believe it offers significant potential to further advance strategic technology cooperation with India and military cooperation in the region," US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said earlier in the day.