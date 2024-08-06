‘USA's campuses…': Rajeev Chandrasekhar on US envoy's invite to Indian students

Former Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Tuesday voiced "safety concerns" regarding universities in the US, following an invitation from US Ambassador Eric Garcetti to Indian students to study there. Chandrasekhar, a former Rajya Sabha MP who himself graduated from a US university, addressed the issue of “recent violence and targeted intimidation on US campuses.” Former Union minister and BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar (PT)

Taking to X, the BJP leader wrote, “Dear Ambassador @USAmbIndia - as you invite our Young Indians to study in the US. I Am also a U.S. Uni graduate and can testify to some excellent universities in the U.S. But as recent violence and targeted intimidation on US campuses have shown, US campuses aren't the same safe centres of learning anymore, and many Indian parents had to rush their children back to India. So fairs are good but pls do have transparent disclosures of campus safety as well”

Chandrasekhar responded to a tweet regarding Garcetti's video, in which he discussed the upcoming “EducationUSA” fair that will be held across various locations in India. Garcetti said, “Students and parents, I’m thrilled to invite you to our #EducationUSA Fairs, which are taking place all over India this month. This is your chance to meet representatives from more than 80 U.S. universities and learn about admissions, scholarships and much more. Register now to make your dream of studying in the U.S. a reality: https://bit.ly/EdUSAFair24Emb #USIndiaFWD”

What is EducationUSA fair?

“EducationUSA” is a network established by the US Department of State, comprising over 500 trained advisers at more than 430 international student advising centres across 175 countries and territories.

This network aims to promote US higher education globally by providing accurate, comprehensive, and up-to-date information about studying at accredited institutions in the United States.

India hosts six EducationUSA advising centres, and this year’s fair dates in various Indian cities are:

Hyderabad - August 16

Chennai - August 17

Bengaluru - August 18

Kolkata - August 19

Ahmedabad - August 21

Pune - August 22

Mumbai - August 24

New Delhi - August 25