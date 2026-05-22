‘Use electricity wisely’: Govt tells citizens as peak daytime power demand breaks record amid heatwave

As a severe heatwave scorches large parts of India, the country’s electricity demand has surged to record levels, prompting the government to urge citizens to “use electricity wisely and judiciously” amid soaring temperatures and rising dependence on cooling appliances.

A woman covers herself with an umbrella to protect herself from heatwave, in New Delhi.(Naveen Sharma)

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India’s daytime peak power demand touched an all-time high of 270.82 gigawatts (GW) on May 21, with the Ministry of Power saying electricity consumption has broken previous records for four consecutive days due to intense summer conditions, according to news agency ANI.

Also Read | Warmest night in 14 yrs, power demand to touch 9,000 MW: How Delhi summer is already breaking records

Use electricity wisely and judiciously: Ministry

In a post on X, the ministry said rising temperatures and prolonged heatwave conditions have led to a sharp increase in electricity consumption, particularly during daytime hours when cooling demand remains at its peak.

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{{^usCountry}} “Due to the intense heat wave in the country, the demand for electricity is also increasing,” the ministry said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Due to the intense heat wave in the country, the demand for electricity is also increasing,” the ministry said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to the ministry, daytime peak electricity demand stood at 257.37 GW on May 18, rising to 260.45 GW on May 19, 265.44 GW on May 20 and further climbing to 270.82 GW on May 21 — the highest recorded so far. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the ministry, daytime peak electricity demand stood at 257.37 GW on May 18, rising to 260.45 GW on May 19, 265.44 GW on May 20 and further climbing to 270.82 GW on May 21 — the highest recorded so far. {{/usCountry}}

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The ministry said peak daytime demand is usually witnessed between 2 pm and 4 pm, when temperatures remain at their highest and the use of cooling appliances such as air conditioners, coolers and fans rises sharply.

The spike in power demand comes as several parts of the country continue to reel under extreme summer conditions and prolonged heatwave spells, increasing pressure on electricity supply systems and grid management.

Despite the sharp rise in demand, the ministry said the power supply situation remains under control and adequate arrangements have been made to meet electricity requirements across the country.

“Although we are prepared to supply electricity as required, due to the intense summer, let us all try to use electricity wisely and judiciously,” the ministry stressed.

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Also Read | 97 of world’s 100 hottest cities in India as brutal heatwave pushes temperatures past 45°C

Govt monitoring electricity demand

The government has been closely monitoring electricity demand and generation trends during the summer season, as higher temperatures typically trigger a surge in power consumption across residential, commercial and industrial sectors.

The warning comes as 97 of the world’s 100 hottest cities on Friday afternoon were in India, with a brutal heatwave tightening its grip across northern, central and eastern parts of the country and pushing temperatures well above 45 degrees Celsius by noon.

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According to AQI.in, the global top-100 hottest cities list at 2:50 pm IST was overwhelmingly dominated by Indian cities, with Balangir in Odisha emerging as the hottest location at 48°C.

It was followed by Sasaram in Bihar at 48°C and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh at 47°C. Humidity levels in several cities hovered between 6 and 8 per cent, placing conditions in the “extreme hot” category.

Meanwhile, more than 300 suspected cases of heat-related illnesses have been reported in Andhra Pradesh between early March and mid-May, according to the state health department, Reuters reported.

The state recorded 325 suspected heatstroke cases between March 1 and May 19, with nearly a third of them reported since the beginning of May.

(Inputs from ANI and Reuters)

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