Telangana irrigation minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday invited global aerospace companies to expand their manufacturing footprint in the state, saying Telangana has emerged as one of the world’s emerging aerospace manufacturing destinations.

Uttam invites global aerospace firms to invest in Telangana

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Delivering the inaugural address at the three-day international aerospace convention Aeromart-2026 at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre, Uttam Kumar Reddy, a former Indian Air Force fighter pilot, said Telangana offers world-class infrastructure, skilled manpower and an industry-friendly governance model, and assured investors of full policy support.

The convention was attended by more than 1,200 international delegates, including global aerospace leaders, diplomats, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), defence companies and procurement heads from over 400 companies across 25 countries.

He said the aerospace sector had remained close to his heart long before he entered public life, as he had flown supersonic aircraft including the MiG-21 and MiG-23, besides having opportunities to fly the Mirage-2000.

“In aerospace there is absolutely no margin for error. A single component or seal can determine the difference between mission success and mission failure,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The minister said Telangana had rapidly progressed over the last two-and-a-half years from being a strong regional player to a globally recognised aerospace manufacturing hub. He noted that the state was consistently attracting investments from major aerospace nations, including the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, Japan, Israel and Canada. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The minister said Telangana had rapidly progressed over the last two-and-a-half years from being a strong regional player to a globally recognised aerospace manufacturing hub. He noted that the state was consistently attracting investments from major aerospace nations, including the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, Japan, Israel and Canada. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Highlighting the state’s growing international footprint, Uttam Kumar Reddy said several globally acclaimed aerospace products were already being manufactured in Telangana. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Highlighting the state’s growing international footprint, Uttam Kumar Reddy said several globally acclaimed aerospace products were already being manufactured in Telangana. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} These include cabins for the US presidential helicopter produced by Tata Sikorsky Aerospace, fuselages for Apache attack helicopters manufactured by Boeing, wings for the F-16 fighter aircraft produced by Lockheed Martin, and complex aero-engine components and MRO systems developed by Safran, GE Aerospace and Honeywell. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} These include cabins for the US presidential helicopter produced by Tata Sikorsky Aerospace, fuselages for Apache attack helicopters manufactured by Boeing, wings for the F-16 fighter aircraft produced by Lockheed Martin, and complex aero-engine components and MRO systems developed by Safran, GE Aerospace and Honeywell. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Products carrying the ‘Made in Telangana’ label today fly on some of the world’s most advanced aircraft,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Products carrying the ‘Made in Telangana’ label today fly on some of the world’s most advanced aircraft,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Listing recent milestones, the minister said Telangana last month laid the foundation for ITP Aero’s manufacturing facility in Hyderabad, marking Spain’s first aerospace manufacturing investment in India.

He also recalled that only a day earlier, the government had inaugurated FTG Aerospace’s manufacturing facility at GMR Aerospace Park, representing the first Canadian aerospace company to establish operations in Telangana.

He said the large participation of French and Italian companies at Aeromart 2026 further demonstrated Hyderabad’s growing reputation among global aerospace manufacturers.

The minister also highlighted Hyderabad’s unique ecosystem of DRDO laboratories, defence public sector undertakings, research institutions and private industry, making it a natural hub for innovation, defence technology and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services.

Linking Telangana’s achievements with India’s vision of self-reliance, Uttam Kumar Reddy said the state was making a substantial contribution to defence indigenisation while strengthening India’s integration into global aerospace supply chains.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He said Telangana’s aerospace and defence industry had registered nearly 30% annual growth over the past few years.

“Even more striking, aerospace and defence exports had grown by an unprecedented 103 per cent during the previous year, surpassing the pharmaceutical sector—the State’s traditional export leader—for the first time,” he said.

He said Telangana had become one of India’s largest and best-supported aerospace and defence clusters and would continue to receive priority attention from the government.

Uttam Kumar Reddy urged delegates to utilise Aeromart’s globally recognised B2B matchmaking platform to forge meaningful partnerships with Telangana-based industries. Reiterating the state’s investor-friendly approach, he assured domestic and international companies that the Telangana government remained fully committed to supporting industry

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Srinivasa Rao Apparasu ...Read More Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON