Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath releases 1,000 maintenance allowance to 23 lakh beneficiaries

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath virtually interacted with workers from different districts of Uttar Pradesh. He enquired about their work, home and family before taking feedback on various government schemes.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 06:09 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath holding a meeting in Lucknow on Wednesday.(PTI Photo)

Aiming to provide relief to the poor suffering due to the economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday transferred 230 crore into bank accounts of 23 lakh daily wagers, a UP government statement said. The government is providing 1,000 to each such worker to tide over the economic crisis during the pandemic.

“Be it the dream of building a house, proper treatment in illness, cost of education or the need of financial help in any mishap, the state government is there with you at every step,” Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday.

"The labour brothers have made a significant contribution through complete dedication and hard work in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of 'Self-reliant India'," he added.

The chief minister also interacted with the workers from different districts of the state virtually. He enquired about their work, home and family before taking feedback on various government schemes.

Referring to the Covid-19 management in the state, Adityanath said in the past year and a half, when the entire world was grappling with the pandemic, Uttar Pradesh managed to bring the "outrageous situation" under control through collective efforts of the government and its people.

“UP has a total population of about 25 crore and today states with half of our population are recording as many fresh Covid cases on a daily basis as we have in total," he said, adding that UP has the best recovery rate in the entire country.

He has also appealed to the people of the state to get vaccinated and follow the Covid protocols established by the government.

The chief minister also launched a website to provide assistance to small shopkeepers, daily wage laborers, rickshaw/e-rickshaw pullers, porters, barbers, washermen, cobblers and confectioners etc. Adityanath asked the eligible beneficiaries to get themselves registered on the website.

The UP government statement said that every labourer, whether in the organised sector or unorganised sector, general worker or expressway worker, would be given annual insurance of 5,00,000 by the state government with just a registration. "The work of providing cover is being done with full commitment," it added.

