Uttar Pradesh: Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 strikes Ayodhya
ANI |
The NCS said that the epicentre of the quake was 215 km north of Ayodhya at a depth of 10 km.
An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 jolted Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on Sunday.
According to the National Center for Seismology (NSC), the earthquake occurred at 1 am on Sunday.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 05-11-2023, 01:07:22 IST, Lat: 28.73 & Long: 82.26, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 215km N of Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh," it said.
Earlier on Friday, tremors were felt in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) and some other parts of north India as earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Nepal.
