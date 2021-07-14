Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Uttar Pradesh govt insists Kanwar yatra will go on
india news

Uttar Pradesh govt insists Kanwar yatra will go on

Uttar Pradesh, where assembly polls are scheduled early next year, had asked Uttarakhand to allow the yatra but the request was turned down.
By Pankaj Jaiswal, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 02:11 AM IST
The Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage that devotees of Lord Shiva undertake during the monsoon in the Hindu holy month of Shravan (July) to fetch the holy waters of the Ganga from Haridwar in Uttarakhand. Most of the pilgrims, called kanwarias, travel on foot.(Sanchit Khanna/HT File)

Uttar Pradesh will continue with the kanwar yatra despite Uttarakhand cancelling the pilgrimage this year, senior officials said on Tuesday, indicating that the state government could make negative Covid reports mandatory for devotees.

The fortnight-long yatra, in which Shiva devotees travel to Haridwar and carry Ganga water back to local shrines, is set to begin from July 25.

On Tuesday, Uttarakhand scrapped the event over fears of a Covid surge.

“It’s status quo in UP. We are talking to kanwar sanghs and everything will be done within the Covid protocol. Even if devotees come from other state to UP, they will have to follow those protocols,” said additional chief secretary (home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi.

Uttar Pradesh, where assembly polls are scheduled early next year, had asked Uttarakhand to allow the yatra but the request was turned down.

A senior government official said the yatra was likely to be limited within the state. “Traditionally, UP devotees also do yatra within the state. They go to places like Varanasi, Barabanki, Ghazipur, Unnao, Ayodhya, Bijnor etc,” said the official on condition of anonymity. Uttarakhand is also likely to allow tankers from UP to carry back water from the Ganga.

“The state is also going to introduce Covid-19 RT-PCR negative test report mandatory for the pilgrims,” added the official quoted above.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttar pradesh kanwar yatra
TRENDING NEWS

Baby elephant Luna gives cameraperson a little fright in adorable video. Watch

Fascinating video shows plane dropping fish to restock lakes in Utah. Watch

Swiggy’s ‘growing up is realising that’ tweet is getting amazing replies

‘Proud of my boy,’ Priyanka Gandhi tweets about son’s photography exhibition
TRENDING TOPICS
SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021
MP Board Class 10 Result 2021
Horoscope Today
Flood
India Covid Cases
NEET 2021
PM Narendra Modi
Delhi Weather
Tokyo Olympics
Covid vaccine
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP