Uttar Pradesh govt recommends CBI probe into death of Akhara Parishad chief Narendra Giri

Lucknow/ Prayagraj: Uttar Pradesh recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of influential Hindu seer Narendra Giri on Wednesday night, hours after he was laid to rest in Prayagraj and a post-mortem report suggested that the holy man may have died by asphyxiation.

Giri -- the president of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, the highest decision-making body of 13 Hindu monastic orders, and mahant (chief priest) of the Bade Hanuman Temple in Prayagraj -- was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his room in the Baghambari Gaddi Math in Prayagraj on Monday evening.

A purported suicide note by the seer named his disciple and the Math’s de-facto number 2 till recently, Anand Giri, Bade Hanuman Temple priest Aadya Tiwari, and his son Sandeep Tiwari of harassing him, said police.

Anand Giri and Tiwari were sent to 14-day of judicial custody on Wednesday.

“On the instructions of UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, a probe by the CBI has been recommended in the incident pertaining to the sad death of chairman of Akhara Parishad chief Mahant Narendra Giri,” the state home department tweeted in Hindi.

On Tuesday, Adityanath had promised to spare no culprits in the case.

A formal notification in this regard is likely to be issued by the Centre in a day or two, people familiar with the development said.An 18-member special investigation team of Uttar Pradesh Police is already probing the case.

The federal agency is expected to examine the post mortem report, crime scene and take assistance of forensic experts from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) after formally taking over the probe.

The post-mortem examination of the seer was conducted by a panel of five doctors -- two from Motilal Nehru Medical College and three from the chief minister’s office -- at SRN hospital inPrayagraj.

No injury marks were reportedly found on the body and the viscera was preserved after the examination, said people aware of developments. The report suggested death due to asphyxiation, said police officials.

The entire procedure, which was conducted for over two hours, was videographed and the report handed over to authorities in a sealed envelope, they added.

Earlier in the day, Prayagraj chief judicial magistrate Harendra Kumar sent Anand Giri and Aadya Tiwari to 14 days’ judicial custody while a third accused -- Tiwari’s son Sandeep -- was arrested.

A case under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) was lodged against Anand Giri at Georgetown police station on a complaint by Pawan Maharaj, a staffer at the math who reported the note to the authorities. While the FIR initially did not include Tiwari’s name, it was later added on the basis of the purported suicide note.