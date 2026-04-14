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Uttar Pradesh hikes minimum wages for workers day after protests cripple Noida

Unskilled workers in Noida and Ghaziabad will earn ₹13,690 per month, up from ₹11,313. Semi-skilled workers will receive ₹15,059.

Updated on: Apr 14, 2026 10:10 am IST
By Abhimanyu Kulkarni
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The Uttar Pradesh government has increased minimum wages across worker categories after unrest in Noida, with the revised rates implemented retrospectively from April 1, officials said on Tuesday.

Security personnel deployed in Noida on Monday amid a massive factor workers' protest.(ANI)

Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate Medha Roopam said the hike was approved by a high-powered committee and cleared by the chief minister late Monday night.

Under the new rates, unskilled workers in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad will earn 13,690 per month, up from 11,313. Semi-skilled workers will receive 15,059, while skilled workers will get 16,868, according to an official statement.

In other municipal corporation areas, monthly wages have been set at 13,006 for unskilled workers, 14,306 for semi-skilled workers, and 16,025 for skilled workers.

For the remaining districts, unskilled workers will earn 12,356 per month, semi-skilled workers 13,591, and skilled workers 15,224.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has appealed to the public to trust only information received from official sources. He also asked the employer organisations to ensure workers receive their monthly wages as per rules, regular overtime payments, weekly holidays, bonuses, and all social security rights, while also ensuring the safety and respect of women workers at the workplace.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhimanyu Kulkarni

Abhimanyu Kulkarni has spent over a decade in newsrooms and currently heads the online news desk. He orchestrates the daily narrative of the digital newsroom, managing the homepage, planning long-term news events and writing about India and the World. Abhimanyu excels in high-pressure environments, thriving particularly when navigating the complexities of major breaking news cycles. His strategic approach to digital journalism combines a meticulous eye for detail with a broad vision for organizational growth. Beyond managing the immediate news flow, he is the primary architect for the outlet’s long-term editorial initiatives, ensuring that every project meets the highest standards of journalistic integrity and audience engagement. Expertise & Beat National Affairs: Comprehensive coverage of Indian politics, policy shifts, and election cycles. Geopolitics & World News: Analysis of international relations and global conflict. Beyond the Newsroom Abhimanyu’s professional drive is mirrored by his passion for the pulse of the world; where others see the chaos of a breaking story, he finds a compelling narrative. This innate curiosity about global structures ensures he brings a grounded, human perspective to every headline he manages.

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