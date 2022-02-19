Uttar Pradesh lifts night curfew as Covid cases decline

Uttar Pradesh will end the night curfew from Saturday night amid a decline in Covid cases.

The night curfew hours were cut short recently. The 10 pm-6 am curfew was cut short to 11 pm to 5 am last week.

A statement shared by news agency ANI on Saturday said that the night curfew will be lifted from Saturday night.

The fresh restrictions were brought ahead of the start of the seven-phased polls in the state amid concerns that poll campaign may lead to a surge in cases.