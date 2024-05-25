Uttar Pradesh: Man gets life term for cutting open pregnant wife's stomach to check baby's gender

A man who cut open his pregnant wife's stomach in September 2020 to know the gender of their unborn child, has been sentenced to life in prison by a court in Uttar Pradesh. A man who cut open his pregnant wife's stomach in September 2020 to know the gender of his unborn child, has been sentenced to life in prison by a court in Uttar Pradesh. ((Getty Images/iStockphoto))

Panna Lal, a resident of Badaun's Civil Lines, was convicted for attacking his wife Anita with a sickle, reported NDTV. In the horrific attack, Anita had survived but her baby, a boy, died.

Panna Lal and Anita had been married for 22 years and became parents to five daughters. The couple often fought as the man earnestly hoped Anita to give birth to a boy. Aware of Panna Lal's desire to have a son, Anita's family tried to convince him to not fight over the matter. But the man threatened to divorce Anita and marry another woman in a bid to fulfill his wish of having a son.

As per the report, on the day of the incident, the couple quarreled over the gender of their unborn baby. During the fight, Panna Lal threatened eight months pregnant Anita and when she tried to run away from him, he attacked her with a sickle. Panna Lal used the sickle to cut open Anita's stomach to check the gender of their unborn baby.

During the hearing of the case in court, Anita recalled the barbaric attack and alleged that Panna Lal made a deep cut which left her instestines hanging from her stomach.

To save her life after Panna Lal cut open her stomach, Anita had run out to the streets. Hearing Anita's screams, her brother, who worked at a nearby shop, rescued her. Meanwhile, Panna Lal ran away after the incident. Anita survived after she was rushed to a hospital and received treatment.

According to the report, during the hearing of the case in court, Panna Lal tried to defend himself by saying that Anita had inflicted the wounds on herself. Panna Lal alleged that Anita harmed herself by filing a false case against him as he was in a property dispute with her brothers.