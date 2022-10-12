Uttar Pradesh man impersonates Spanish actor to extort money from woman, held

A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly trying to extort money from a woman by impersonating a Spanish actor on social media, police said on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Abbuzar Rehman, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Bhagpat district, was arrested on Monday, they said.

According to the police, Rehman demanded money from the woman by threatening to upload her private pictures on the internet.

The woman, a BPO employee in Noida, alleged that the man, posing as a Spanish actor, befriended her on Instagram and she shared her private pictures with him, a senior police officer said.

When the complainant did not agree to his demands, the accused made a fake profile of the woman and uploaded her pictures on it, and shared it with her, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the accused made a fake profile on Instagram by using pictures of Spanish actor Manu Rios to grab the attention of young women, the DCP said.

He came in contact with the complainant and asked her to share her photos. He then saved these photos with the motive of extorting money from her, police said.

