More rain in Delhi today; Karnataka, Tamil Nadu to witness heavy spells: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast suggests a generally cloudy sky with light rain on Wednesday, keeping the maximum temperature around 30 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature is likely to settle at 21 degrees Celsius, according to the Met department. The national capital has been witnessing light to moderate spells of intermittent rainfall for the last five days.

The rainfall recorded in October so far (128.2 mm) is around four times the normal rainfall and three times the precipitation recorded in August, the wettest month of monsoon, reported PTI. It is also the highest for October since 1956. According to the IMD, Delhi recorded 236.2 mm of rainfall in October 1956.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature settled at 28.9 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature at 20.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal.

The IMD said in a weather bulletin that a cyclonic circulation lies over Punjab and adjoining Haryana in lower tropospheric levels. Another cyclonic circulation lies over Kerala in lower tropospheric levels and a trough from this cyclonic circulation runs to southwest Madhya Pradesh in lower tropospheric levels. The cyclonic circulation that lies over the north Andaman Sea in lower tropospheric levels is very likely to move nearly westwards during the next 3-4 days.

Under the influence of these systems, heavy spells of rainfall are likely to continue over Tamil Nadu for the next five days and over interior Karnataka during the next two days. Widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely today over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Bihar.

Conditions are very likely to become favourable for the withdrawal of southwest monsoon from some more parts of northwest and central India during the next 4-5 days, according to the Met department.

