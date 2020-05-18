e-paper
Home / India News / Uttar Pradesh okays Priyanka Gandhi’s request for Congress to run 1,000 buses for migrants

Uttar Pradesh okays Priyanka Gandhi’s request for Congress to run 1,000 buses for migrants

While the state agreed, the ruling BJP hit out at the party over what it called “cheap, political drama”.

india Updated: May 18, 2020 17:19 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
         

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday accepted Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi’s request to allow the Congress to run 1,000 buses to ferry migrant workers to their home in the state.

Additional state chief secretary, home, Awanish Awasthi, in response to Priyanka’ Gandhi’s letter to Yogi Adityanath, wrote that the state government accepts the proposal. He asked the Congress leader to submit details of 1,000 buses, their drivers and conductors so that they could serve the migrant workers.

While the state agreed, the ruling BJP hit out at the party over what it called “cheap, political drama”.

“Why did they send the buses to UP border instead of making arrangements to bring migrants directly from their party-ruled states to UP. It’s cheap political drama of the Congress party,” said UP BJP spokesman Chandramohan.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
