Uttar Pradesh okays Priyanka Gandhi’s request for Congress to run 1,000 buses for migrants

india

Updated: May 18, 2020 17:19 IST

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday accepted Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi’s request to allow the Congress to run 1,000 buses to ferry migrant workers to their home in the state.

Additional state chief secretary, home, Awanish Awasthi, in response to Priyanka’ Gandhi’s letter to Yogi Adityanath, wrote that the state government accepts the proposal. He asked the Congress leader to submit details of 1,000 buses, their drivers and conductors so that they could serve the migrant workers.

While the state agreed, the ruling BJP hit out at the party over what it called “cheap, political drama”.

“Why did they send the buses to UP border instead of making arrangements to bring migrants directly from their party-ruled states to UP. It’s cheap political drama of the Congress party,” said UP BJP spokesman Chandramohan.