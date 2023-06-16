After Uttar Pradesh groom's demand for dowry, bride's family ties him to tree

A groom in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh was tied to a tree by the bride’s family for allegedly demanding dowry on Tuesday, India Today reported. The friends of the groom - Amarjeet Verma - reportedly created a ruckus at the function which led to a quarrel between the two families. The brawl was further intensified after Verma asked for dowry right before the exchange of garlands on stage.

A video of the alleged incident went viral on social media. (Screengrab/Twitter)

The argument erupted during the 'jai mala' ceremony following which Verma was held captive for a couple of hours after the families’ efforts at reconciliation failed. A video of the alleged incident, where the groom is seen being tied to a tree, went viral on social media.

In the video, the outraged members of the bride’s family can be heard verbally abusing Verma.

Verma was later taken into custody after police from Mandhata police station arrived at the spot. The warring sides couldn’t reach an agreement even after the police intervened, India Today quoted the Station House Officer (SHO) Mandhata in a statement.

A discussion was also underway between the two families to reach a compromise on reimbursing the expenses incurred by the bride’s side for the wedding events, the report added.

Earlier, a woman from Bangana town of Una district in Himachal Pradesh refused to marry a man after he demanded dowry.

She reportedly sent back the barat after he demanded a car, a hefty amount of money, and gold jewellery. The woman's brother also lodged a complaint against the groom's family at Bangana Police Station.

