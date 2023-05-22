6 months into marriage, woman burnt alive for dowry in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur

A woman, who was married six months ago, was allegedly burnt alive by her in-laws on demand of dowry in a village under police station Bamanwas in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur, police said on Monday. Police said the body was handed over to the family after post-mortem. (Representative Image)

The incident occurred in village Sirsali on May 19 and her family members, who reached there after receiving the information, rushed her to Sawai Man Singh hospital in Jaipur, where the doctors declared her dead on May 20.

Manish Sharma, station house officer (SHO) of Bamanwas police station, said a man filed a complaint on May 20, saying that his daughter was burnt alive by her in-laws for dowry. The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem.

In his police complaint, the victim’s father, Pappu Lal Bairwa, 37, a native of village Shriram Pura under police station Lalsot of Dausa district, said that his daughter was married to Naval Kishor Bairwa, a native of village Sirsali in Sawai Madhopur on November 14, 2022.

“I provided all necessary things in dowry for her in-laws, but they started torturing her demanding a motorcycle and ₹50,000,” he said.

He said his daughter had complained to her family many times that her husband and his family members were torturing her for dowry.

Police said the victim’s husband Naval Kishor Bairwa, her mother-in-law Kailashi Devi, her sister-in-law Billu Bairwa and brother-in-law Golu were booked for murder.