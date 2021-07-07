Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Uttar Pradesh to allow Kanwar Yatra 2021, detailed guidelines soon

The Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage carried out by the devotees of Lord Shiva. The Kanwariyas travel hundreds of kilometres on foot. They visit Haridwar, Gaumukh, Gangotri (in Uttarakhand) and Sultanganj in Bihar to collect water of River Ganga.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 07, 2021 11:49 AM IST
Kanwariyas carry water from the Ganga River during the Kanwar Yatra.(Sanjeev Verma/ HT File Photo)

Uttar Pradesh government has decided to allow the annual Kanwar Yatra from July 25, news agency PTI reported quoting government officials. The Yogi Adityanath government has directed officials to coordinate with neighbouring states in wake of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) protocols in place.

The Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage carried out by the devotees of Lord Shiva who collect water from River Ganga (usually at Haridwar in Uttarakhand) and offer that at Shiva temples in their respective states. These Kanwariyas come from far-off places, covering hundreds of kilometres on foot.

Uttar Pradesh Additional chief secretary Navneet Sehgal said that detailed guidelines regarding the Yatra will be issued soon. "Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has asked to coordinate with neighbouring Bihar and Uttarakhand and ensure Covid guidelines are following during the yatra," he added.

The Kanwariyas visit many places along the path of River Ganga to take the holy water to the temples. Last year, the pilgrimage was not held in Uttar Pradesh due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Uttarakhand has cancelled the yatra this year citing the pandemic. It has appealed to officers of neighbouring states to ask devotees not to come to Haridwar this month for the annual pilgrimage to collect water from the Ganga.

Uttarakhand government spokesperson Subodh Uniyal said that the state administration decided to cancel the Kanwar Yatra as a precautionary measure.

The yatra was cancelled last year too in the state due to Covid-19 outbreak.

Apart form Haridwar, Kanwariyar visit Gaumukh, and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch the waters of river Ganga.

