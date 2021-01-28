IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Uttar Pradesh to complete Covid vaccination of health workers by Feb 5
india news

Uttar Pradesh to complete Covid vaccination of health workers by Feb 5

The state recorded 173 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday while 333 patients were discharged from hospitals. It has 6,368 active cases. With four more deaths, the toll from the pandemic in the state rose to 8,636
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:18 AM IST
Representational Image. (HT file)

The Uttar Pradesh government plans to vaccinate 480,000 health workers as part of the Covid-19 vaccination drive on January 28 and 29 over 4,500 sessions.

Officials said they seek to complete the Covid vaccination of all the health workers by February 5.

In the earlier round of the vaccination on January 16, of the 31,700 health workers due to be vaccinated, only 2,643 showed up. On January 22, 15,00,000 were scheduled to be given the vaccine while 10,10,00 turned up.

Additional chief secretary Navneet Sehgal said the state recorded 173 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday while 333 patients were discharged from hospitals. The state has 6,368 Covid active cases. With four more deaths, the toll from the pandemic in the state rose to 8,636.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP