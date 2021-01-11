Uttar Pradesh undertakes 3rd Covid vaccine dry run today

The Uttar Pradesh health and family welfare department will undertake the third and final dry run for the Covid vaccination on Monday.

The dry run will be held at 1,500 centres in the state, including 61 in Lucknow.

The health department has planned to hold 3,000 sessions for the vaccination of the health workers, who are first to be vaccinated.

Uttar Pradesh is the first state in the country to organise three dry runs for the Covid vaccination, said a health department officer and added the first dry run was carried out at six places in Lucknow on January 2. The second dry run was conducted in 75 districts on January 5. Each district had to conduct the drill in three rural and three urban locations and some districts conducted at more places.

“The dry runs will make vaccination staff confident as all doubts will be cleared before the start of the Covid vaccination. On the day of actual vaccination, vaccinators will be able to handle the process smoothly,” said ACS health and family welfare Amit Mohan Prasad.

The dry run will be conducted at government district hospitals, government and private medical colleges, community health centers, primary health centers and railway hospitals, Prasad said.

Inaugurating the 'Mukhyamantri Arogya Mela' at Sankisa in Farrukhabad district, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the launch of the Covid vaccination in the country on January 16.

Thanking the Prime Minister, the CM said India has developed two vaccines for protection from Covid-19.

In the first phase in the state, healthcare professionals will be vaccinated, in the second phase, the front line workers of the government departments, including police and revenue personnel, will be vaccinated while in the third phase, the people above 50 years as well as those are below 50 years but are suffering with other diseases, including diabetes, cancer, high blood pressure and respiratory disease will be vaccinated, the CM said.