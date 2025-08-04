UP on alert amid heavy rain: Kanpur, Ayodhya flooded too, schools shut in Lucknow amid warnings

Uttar Pradesh has been experiencing heavy rainfall which is expected to continue for the next 24-36 hours without significant change, the meteorological department said on Monday. Lucknow District Magistrate announced that all government and private schools will remain closed on Monday.(PTI)

On Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for multiple districts in East UP and an overall orange alert for both East and West UP for the next 24 hours.

The monsoon trough shifted north of its normal position, passing through Lucknow, Kanpur, Ayodhya, Shamli and more. Additionally, a cyclonic circulation over the northeastern part of the state, adjacent to Bihar, is contributing to the heavy rainfall.

Kanpur, Lucknow, Ayodhya weather

The brunt of the weather fury was especially visible in cities like Kanpur, Lucknow and Ayodhya, where streets turned into streams and resilience became necessary.

The torrential rain pounded Kanpur overnight, turning roads into streams. Visuals showed vehicles half-submerged and residents navigating chest-deep water. Areas around Govind Nagar and Kidwai Nagar were particularly affected, with local authorities deploying pumps and emergency services to drain out water and assist citizens.

Schools closed in state capital

As heavy rain continues, Lucknow District Magistrate Visakh G Iyer announced that all government and private schools from Classes 1 to 12 will remain closed on Monday.

The decision is a precautionary measure to ensure student safety, as continued rainfall may worsen waterlogging and commuting hazards in the capital.

In Ayodhya, the sacred Saryu River swelled dangerously past its banks. In Jalwanpura and other low-lying neighbourhoods, residents were seen wading through partially submerged floodwaters.

Varanasi: Ganga breaches danger level

On Sunday, the Ganga's water level in Varanasi breached the danger mark of 71.26, submerging all 84 ghats and flooding more than 24 localities and over 32 villages in the district.

The flooding has displaced approximately 6,583 people in the district, compelling them to relocate to safer areas.

Prayagraj

In Prayagraj, heavy rains led to a flood-like situation, with the greater part of the city experiencing severe waterlogging.

The heavy rain in Prayagraj has resulted in the River Ganga flowing above the danger mark, even as several parts of the city remained inundated in the rainwater.

12 dead in Uttar Pradesh due to weather crisis

At least 12 people died in incidents of flooding, lightning, drowning and snake bite in Uttar Pradesh over the last 24 hours, even as incessant rainfall caused major rivers to swell and led to flooding in 17 districts.

The flood-hit districts include Kanpur Nagar, Lakhimpur Kheri, Agra, Auraiya, Chitrakoot, Ballia, Banda, Ghazipur, Mirzapur, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Chandauli, Jalaun, Kanpur Dehat, Hamirpur, Etawah and Fatehpur.

NDRF, SDRF, and PAC personnel have been deployed to rescue operations in the flood-hit areas.