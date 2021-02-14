Uttarakhand: 1 more body recovered from Tapovan tunnel, toll rises to 41

One more body was recovered from the Tapovan tunnel in Uttarakhand on Sunday, taking the toll in the flood disaster to 41. Thirty eight bodies were recovered in the past week.

In a week since the flash flood struck Joshimath in Chamoli district, rescuers have taken out several people from under the debris. The focus has now shifted to the Tapovan tunnel where around 30 people are believed to be trapped.

Chamoli district magistrate Swati Bhadoria had said earlier on Sunday that the rescue operation has been intensified. The NDRF and personnel of other forces are trying to dig a hole in the tunnel which is full of slush and other material. The hole is being widened so that rescue material can be sent to people trapped inside.

Rescue teams have been battling against odds to reach these people. Most of these people worked at NTPC's Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project, which suffered extensive damage in the flash flood triggered by glacier burst.

Rescuers had said on Saturday that they were still hopeful of finding survivors. P K Tiwari, Commandant of NDRF, said that based on their experience, they are optimistic about saving lives and mentioned the possible presence of air ducts and gaps in the tunnel.

The rescue operation is being carried out by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Indian army, Uttarakhand Police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

A glacier broke in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand last Sunday, which led to massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project.

Meanwhile, a temporary lake formed at river Rishiganga has started discharging water, reducing the risk of another flash flood in the region. This was revealed by scientists of the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing during an aerial survey of the region.

The lake is at the confluence of Raunthi Gad and Rishiganga.

According to Central Water Commission (CWC) chairman Saumitra Haldar, it is 400 metres in length, 25 metres wide and 60 metres deep.

