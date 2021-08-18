Uttarakhand announces 118.35 crore relief package for self-help groups

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday announced a relief package of ₹118.35 crore for more than 7.54 lakh people associated with self-help groups and other self-employment schemes in the state, an official statement from his office stated.

The announcement of the relief package follows a meeting between the chief minister and members of women self-help groups associated with the National Rural Livelihood Mission. During the meeting, Dhami praised the groups and assured full support from his government to strengthen these groups.

Dhami also asked for their feedback on the government's policies. He also said that his government will make efforts to tie up these groups with big companies in order to get a good price for their products. Dhami also noted that there should be demand-based production.

He further lauded the women self-help groups saying that they are doing a "good job."

The programme was organised to discuss problems that are being faced by these groups and what the state government can do to resolve them.

