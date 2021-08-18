Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Uttarakhand announces 118.35 crore relief package for self-help groups
Uttarakhand announces 118.35 crore relief package for self-help groups

The announcement of the relief package follows a meeting between the chief minister and members of women self-help groups associated with the National Rural Livelihood Mission.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani Kumar | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 18, 2021 04:32 PM IST
Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday announced a relief package of 118.35 crore for more than 7.54 lakh people associated with self-help groups and other self-employment schemes in the state, an official statement from his office stated.

The announcement of the relief package follows a meeting between the chief minister and members of women self-help groups associated with the National Rural Livelihood Mission. During the meeting, Dhami praised the groups and assured full support from his government to strengthen these groups.

Dhami also asked for their feedback on the government's policies. He also said that his government will make efforts to tie up these groups with big companies in order to get a good price for their products. Dhami also noted that there should be demand-based production.

He further lauded the women self-help groups saying that they are doing a "good job."

The programme was organised to discuss problems that are being faced by these groups and what the state government can do to resolve them.

uttarakhand news
