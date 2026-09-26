Uttarakhand bans loud sound systems near Badrinath Dham temple, other religious sites in Chamoli

The Chamoli district administration in Uttarakhand on Saturday banned, with immediate effect, events near Badrinath Dham temple and other religious sites in the district that compromise their sanctity through the use of high-frequency sound systems, following objections to a musical festival held near Badrinath shrine earlier this month.

Devotees gather to offer prayers at the Badrinath Dham temple in Chamoli, Uttarakhand. (PTI/File Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

District Magistrate Chamoli Gaurav Kumar has directed that prior permission from the local administration be mandatory for organising any event near religious and cultural sites in the district, including Shri Badrinath Dham. The concerned Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) will personally examine the proposed event and issue permission. No other department or official will be authorised to grant such permission, he said.

Officials have been directed to ensure strict compliance, with legal action to be taken against organisers or committees violating the order.

The move follows objections from a section of citizens, including religious leaders, devotees and civil society members, to the two-day Devbhoomi Cultural Festival 2026 held at the newly developed tourist arrival plaza near Badrinath Dham on September 19 and 20.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Ashutosh Dimri, president of Teerth Shri Badri Dham Dharmic Panchayat, said Badrinath is a major spiritual centre for Hindus worldwide. He said future programmes should instead feature bhajan sandhyas or traditional religious performances that, in his view, would not affect the sanctity of the Dham. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ashutosh Dimri, president of Teerth Shri Badri Dham Dharmic Panchayat, said Badrinath is a major spiritual centre for Hindus worldwide. He said future programmes should instead feature bhajan sandhyas or traditional religious performances that, in his view, would not affect the sanctity of the Dham. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Organisers and state authorities concerned said the festival was jointly organised by the Chamoli district administration and the Army under Operation Sadbhavana. Its official theme was “Our Heritage, Our Future”.

Sunil Purohit, executive officer, Badrinath Nagar Panchayat, said the festival was not a commercial entertainment programme but an official civil-military integration and socio-economic initiative. He said it was held at the outer tourist arrival plaza, rather than the core temple area, to strengthen ties between armed forces personnel stationed at high-altitude forward posts along the Line of Actual Control and residents of remote Himalayan border villages.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Former Badrinath Dham Dharmadhikari Bhuvan Chandra Uniyal said future events in Badrinath should be aligned with the heritage of the religious town and conducted in a manner that maintains its religious sanctity.