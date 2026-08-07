Uttarakhand cabinet approves 38 hectares for new high court complex in Haldwani

The Uttarakhand cabinet on Friday approved the transfer of 38-hectares of forest land at Lamachaur in Haldwani for the proposed new Uttarakhand high court complex.

The high court currently functions from a heritage building constructed in 1900 that cannot be renovated.

The Supreme Court directed the state government to transfer the identified land within six weeks while hearing a petition filed by the High Court Bar Association last month. The petition challenged a May 8, 2024 order of the Uttarakhand high court directing a referendum among lawyers on shifting the court from its present Mallital campus to Haldwani.

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The high court currently functions from a heritage building constructed in 1900 that cannot be renovated. The number of pending cases has risen sharply from 356 when the state was created in 2000 to 61,859 as of July 2, 2026. Last year, the high court also sought an increase in the sanctioned strength of judges from 11 to 21.

Under the Uttar Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2000, the principal seat of the Uttarakhand high court can only be notified by the President of India, while the Chief Justice, with the Governor’s approval, can decide where judges may sit within the state.

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{{^usCountry}} The state cabinet had, in May 2023, approved shifting the high court to 26.08 hectares of forest land at Gaulapar in Haldwani. However, the proposal was stalled after the high court passed an order in May 2024. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The state cabinet had, in May 2023, approved shifting the high court to 26.08 hectares of forest land at Gaulapar in Haldwani. However, the proposal was stalled after the high court passed an order in May 2024. {{/usCountry}}

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Among other key decisions, the cabinet, under the chairmanship of chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, approved signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Uttar Pradesh government for extending the Ganga Expressway from Meerut to Haridwar. According to officials, the project will improve connectivity, boost religious tourism and facilitate trade between the two states.

The cabinet also approved restructuring the High Powered Committee (HPC) for promotion of eco-tourism by including senior forest department officials and the managing director of the Eco-Tourism Development Corporation. The Chief Secretary has been authorised to make future changes to the committee’s composition.

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The cabinet also expanded the Animal Husbandry Department’s cattle rearing scheme to include general category livestock farmers. Earlier, the scheme was available only to Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Beneficiaries will now also be allowed to purchase buffaloes in addition to cows.

The unit cost under the scheme has been enhanced from ₹40,000 to ₹60,000. While SC and ST beneficiaries will continue to receive a 90% subsidy, general category beneficiaries will receive a 60% subsidy. It will benefit 2,128 livestock farmers in the first year at an estimated cost of ₹9.78 crore.

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The cabinet also approved the Uttarakhand Wage Code Rules, 2026 under the Code on Wages, 2019. The rules mandate payment of wages by the seventh day of every month, provide for digital wage payments, ensure overtime wages at double the normal rate, and prohibit gender-based wage discrimination.

It also cleared the Uttarakhand Industrial Relations Rules, 2026 under the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, laying down provisions for time-bound settlement of industrial disputes, trade union recognition, grievance redressal committees, and a labour re-skilling fund for retrenched workers.

The cabinet approved promulgation of the Uttarakhand Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026 to align the state’s GST law with recent amendments made to the Central GST Act. The changes relate to tax valuation, credit notes, and refunds.

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To improve residential facilities for students from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, the cabinet approved the Uttarakhand SC/ST Hostel Operating Rules, 2026, prescribing norms for hostel management, food arrangements, and student welfare.

It also approved outsourcing manpower for the newly established Uttarakhand State Sports University at Gaulapar, Haldwani. The proposal includes engagement of personnel for 122 outsourced posts, 10 National Education Policy staff, 15 multi-tasking staff, and two nutritionists.

The cabinet further approved amendments to the rules governing the assistance fund for Scheduled Caste families of Bengali origin in Dineshpur and Shaktifarm in Udham Singh Nagar, ensuring that the posts of vice-president and member of the steering committee are reserved for members of the Bengali Scheduled Caste community.

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In compliance with a Supreme Court order, the cabinet amended the Uttarakhand Co-operative Societies Rules, 2004, by removing discriminatory references to persons affected by leprosy. The revised provision now disqualifies only persons declared mentally incompetent by a competent court.

The cabinet also adopted the Centre’s commissioning and transfer protocol under the Jal Jeevan Mission for handing over completed rural drinking water schemes to gram panchayats and village water and sanitation committees.

It further approved amendments to recruitment regulations for the post of Scaler in the Uttarakhand Forest Development Corporation, introducing a 100-mark written examination in general science and mathematics in line with the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission’s recruitment process.