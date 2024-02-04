Uttarakhand cabinet approves UCC draft report

Uttarakhand on Sunday took one more step towards becoming the first state in the country to implement Uniform Civil Code (UCC) after the state cabinet approved the state UCC panel's draft report, with the decision being taken in a meeting chaired by chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami addresses the handing over of the UCC draft report during a programme organised at Mukhya Sevak Sadan, in Dehradun on Friday (ANI)

Sunday's development came two days after the five-member UCC committee, headed by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Desai, submitted its report to the chief minister.

(This is a developing story. Check again for details)