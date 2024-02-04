 Uttarakhand cabinet approves UCC draft report | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Uttarakhand cabinet approves UCC draft report

Uttarakhand cabinet approves UCC draft report

ByHT News Desk
Feb 04, 2024 07:29 PM IST

Uttarakhand is all set to become the first state to implement Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Uttarakhand on Sunday took one more step towards becoming the first state in the country to implement Uniform Civil Code (UCC) after the state cabinet approved the state UCC panel's draft report, with the decision being taken in a meeting chaired by chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami addresses the handing over of the UCC draft report during a programme organised at Mukhya Sevak Sadan, in Dehradun on Friday (ANI)
Sunday's development came two days after the five-member UCC committee, headed by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Desai, submitted its report to the chief minister.

(This is a developing story. Check again for details)

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

