Implementing UCC likely focus during Uttarakhand assembly session on Feb 5

Dehradun: The BJP-led Uttarakhand government has convened a session of the legislative assembly on February 5 to likely discuss and implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. (File photo)

According to the statement issued by the state government on Friday, “..Speaker of Uttarakhand Assembly has again summoned the House from Monday, 5 February 2024.” It, however, did not mention the business to be taken up during the special one-day session.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The development follows a day after chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in his message on the eve of Republic Day said that soon state assembly session will be called to implement UCC law in the state. Dhami said: “Five-member committee formed for the Uniform Civil Code has completed the draft. As soon as the draft is received, a session of the Assembly will be called and the Uniform Civil Code law will be implemented in the entire Uttarakhand”.

Also Read: Homogeneity under UCC can be tricky legal terrain

UCC refers to a common set of laws that will subsume customary laws across faiths and tribes and govern issues such as marriage, divorce, inheritance and maintenance. In the Constitution, it is a part of the non-justiciable directive principles of state policy. In the run-up to the state assembly elections in February 2022 , Dhami had announced that implementing the UCC would be the first decision of the government if voted to power.

After the BJP government came to power in the state, it formed a five-member draft committee headed by Justice (retd) Ranjana Desai to prepare a draft report on UCC for Uttarakhand.

On March 24, 2022, in the first cabinet meeting after the government was formed in the state, it passed a proposal to implement UCC in the state. After the cabinet meeting, Dhami had said that Article 44 of the Constitution also empowers the state governments to implement UCC. Article 44 of the Indian Constitution, states, “The State shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India.”

Dhami, sharing the reasons for implementing UCC in the state, had earlier said that it is being done “to provide uniformity (in law) to all religious communities and to preserve the culture of Devbhoomi, the land of Gods.. as had been promised in our Sankalp Patra (manifesto) at the time of elections”.

Uttarakhand has 13.9 % Muslim population according to the 2011 census, mostly in the Terai area. Haridwar and US Nagar districts have over 34 % and 22 % Muslim population respectively.