Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurates MRI facility in Champawat, unveils health projects worth over 40 crore

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday inaugurated an MRI machine in Champawat and announced a series of healthcare infrastructure projects worth over ₹40 crore aimed at strengthening medical facilities in the border district and nearby hill regions.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.(@pushkardhami X)

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The MRI machine, installed at a cost of nearly ₹6 crore under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) support from the ICICI Foundation for Inclusive Growth, is expected to significantly improve access to advanced diagnostic services for residents of Champawat and neighbouring districts.

Addressing a public programme in Champawat, the CM said a healthy Uttarakhand was the foundation of a strong, self-reliant and developed state. He said the government was focusing not only on construction of hospitals but also on equipping them with modern medical technology, trained personnel and quality healthcare services.

Dhami said the MRI facility would benefit lakhs of people from Champawat, Pithoragarh, Almora, Nainital and other adjoining border areas, who earlier had to travel to Haldwani and larger cities for complex diagnostic procedures.

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{{^usCountry}} “Serious patients had to spend considerable time, money and effort travelling outside the district for MRI scans. Now advanced investigations related to brain, spine, nerves, joints, cancer and stroke will be available locally,” the Chief Minister said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Serious patients had to spend considerable time, money and effort travelling outside the district for MRI scans. Now advanced investigations related to brain, spine, nerves, joints, cancer and stroke will be available locally,” the Chief Minister said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The CM also reviewed ongoing healthcare infrastructure projects in the district. He said a 50-bed critical care block was being constructed at Champawat district hospital at a cost of around ₹20 crore. In addition, a modern diagnostic wing, operation theatre and parking facility are being developed at the hospital at a cost of ₹11.71 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CM also reviewed ongoing healthcare infrastructure projects in the district. He said a 50-bed critical care block was being constructed at Champawat district hospital at a cost of around ₹20 crore. In addition, a modern diagnostic wing, operation theatre and parking facility are being developed at the hospital at a cost of ₹11.71 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dhami said the government was also strengthening healthcare education and manpower. A 129-bed hostel for the Integrated Nursing Institute has been completed at a cost of ₹4.7 crore, while work towards establishing a new paramedical college in Champawat is progressing rapidly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dhami said the government was also strengthening healthcare education and manpower. A 129-bed hostel for the Integrated Nursing Institute has been completed at a cost of ₹4.7 crore, while work towards establishing a new paramedical college in Champawat is progressing rapidly. {{/usCountry}}

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He added that schemes such as Ayushman Bharat and Atal Ayushman Uttarakhand were ensuring free and cashless treatment for lakhs of families across the state.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yamini C S ...Read More Yamini CS is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with nearly six years of experience in digital journalism. She is part of the India News desk, where she works on a wide range of stories cutting across civic issues, city-based developments, politics, governance, public policy, breaking news, trending topics, and international affairs that have an impact on India. Her role involves tracking fast-moving developments, verifying information from official and on-ground sources, and presenting news in a clear, accessible format for a digital-first audience. A significant part of her work includes handling live blogs during major news events, such as elections, court verdicts, political developments, civic disruptions, protests, weather-related alerts, and unfolding national or international incidents. Through live coverage, she focuses on timely updates to help readers follow complex stories as they evolve. Before moving to the broader India News desk, Yamini was associated with the Bengaluru desk at Hindustan Times, where she extensively covered urban governance, infrastructure, traffic and transport issues, weather events, public grievances, and civic administration in the city. This experience strengthened her grounding in city reporting and sharpened her focus on citizen-centric journalism. She began her career as a correspondent with Reuters after completing a postgraduate diploma in journalism from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Her early training instilled a strong emphasis on accuracy, sourcing, and news ethics, which continue to shape her reporting style. Outside of work, Yamini enjoys reading across genres, listening to music, and spending time with her family, which help her maintain balance in a fast-paced newsroom environment. Read Less

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