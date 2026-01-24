Uttarakhand CM suspends DIG over ₹2 crore uniform procurement case

Dehradun: Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered the immediate suspension of DIG and Deputy Commandant General (DCG) Home Guards Amitabh Srivastava for his alleged involvement in financial irregularities related to the procurement of uniforms in the Home Guards and Civil Defence department. Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami

Dhami has also directed the formation of a joint inquiry committee to investigate the irregularities, which relate to the financial year 2024–25, involved the purchase of uniforms worth approximately ₹1 crore at an inflated cost of ₹3 crore, officials said.

The issue came to light after Director General (DG) of Home Guards PVK Prasad noticed that a fresh tender issued for 2025–26 had been floated at the same inflated rates. Raising concerns over the pricing, the DG immediately cancelled the tender and ordered a departmental inquiry.

Based on the findings of the inquiry, the DG Home Guards asked the state government to take strict action against the senior police officer and sought the registration of a criminal case and recovery of ₹2 crore.

“The departmental inquiry found that Deputy Commandant General (DCG) Amitabh Srivastava had colluded with a contractor to procure uniforms at nearly three times the prevailing market price, causing a financial loss of around ₹2 crore to the exchequer. Following the findings, I sent the report to the state government recommending stringent action in the matter. The report has sought registration of a criminal case against the accused officer and recovery of ₹2 crore,” Prasad said.

According to officials, the uniforms were purchased through a tendering process that was allegedly manipulated to favour a particular contractor. When the same rates were proposed again for 2025–26, the DG flagged the issue and halted the process.

Officials added that after the inquiry confirmed the financial irregularities, the DG put an immediate stop to further procurement of uniforms through the tender route.

Instead, the department is now considering a system of directly providing a uniform allowance to Home Guard personnel so that they can purchase their own uniforms.

“Based on the Director General’s recommendation, CM Dhami ordered the immediate suspension of the Deputy Commandant General and directed the formation of a joint inquiry committee,” a senior government official said.

Chief minister Dhami said the state government is working with a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and that no irregularity or corrupt practice will be tolerated at any level.

He said strict action will be ensured against any officer or employee found guilty.