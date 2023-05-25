Uttarakhand to get its first Vande Bharat Express today. Know details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will virtually flag off Uttarakhand's first semi-high speed Vande Bharat Express train connecting Dehradun with the national capital New Delhi at 11am.

The Vande Bharat express at the Dehradun Railway Station after arriving from Delhi on a test drive, in Dehradun. (PTI)

"Uttarakhand’s connectivity is all set to get a big boost. At 11 AM today, I will be flagging off the Vande Bharat Express between Delhi and Dehradun. Making the occasion even more special is the feat of 100% electrification of Uttarakhand’s rail tracks. Do join the programme," he tweeted.

100% electric rail routes in Uttarakhand:

PM Modi will also dedicate the newly electrified rail line sections as a part of his vision to provide cleaner means of public transport and electrifying rail routes in the country. With this, the state will have its entire rail route 100% electrified.

First Vande Bharat of state:

The semi-high speed train will be India's 17th and Uttarakhand's first-ever Vande Bharat train which would commence its inaugural run from Dehradun to Delhi's Anand Vihar terminal. According to the Prime Minister Office's (PMO) official release, the train equips world-class amenities which would herald a new era of comfortable travel experiences, especially for tourists travelling to the state. The train has been indigenously manufactured and is equipped with advanced safety features, including the Kavach technology.

Journey duration:

According to IRCTC, the regular operations for the Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express will commence on May 29. The train will cover a distance of 302 km in four hours and forty-five minutes. It will operate six days a week, except Wednesday.

Timings and stoppages:

The state's first Vande Bharat is scheduled to depart from Dehradun at 07:00 am and will reach Delhi's Anand Vihar terminal at 11:45 am, while it would depart from Anand Vihar at 05:50 pm, and arrive at Dehradun by 10:35 pm. During the journey, it will stop at Meerut City, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Roorkee, and Haridwar.

Fares:

The fare for an AC chair seat from Delhi to Dehradun will be ₹1,065, while an executive chair car ticket will cost ₹1,890.