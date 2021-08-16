Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Uttarakhand extends Covid-19 curfew for 7 days. Check details
india news

Uttarakhand extends Covid-19 curfew for 7 days. Check details

The Uttarakhand government has allowed National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) centres to remain open during the curfew duration. This is the extension of Covid-19 curfew earlier imposed trill August 17.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 16, 2021 03:01 PM IST
Uttarakhand has made RT-PCR test mandatory for people coming from other states.(AFP File Photo)

The Uttarakhand government has decided to extend the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) restrictions for another seven days. The curfew will remain in force in the state from 6am on August 17 to 6am on August 24, a state government order said.

The Uttarakhand government also said that vaccination drive will continue during the curfew.

The state government order also capped the number of people who can attend the weddings at 50. In case of funerals too, the number of people allowed is 50. All gatherings and congregation are banned till further orders.

The government has allowed National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) centres to remain open during the curfew duration to prepare a workforce of healthcare professionals by giving them training for emergency medical technicians, general duty assistant, home health aide etc.

The state government had on August 2 reopened schools for students of Classes 9-12. The schools for classes 6-8, which have been allowed to reopen later this month, have been asked to follow the set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for Covid-19 issued by the Uttarkhand government.

People who have taken both the doses of Covid-19 vaccine and a period of 15 days has elapsed since the second dose are allowed to enter Uttarakhand from other states, according to government order.

Last week, the state re-imposed a seven-day long curfew, till 17 August.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttarakhand news uttarakhand coronavirus
TRENDING NEWS

Big doggo’s way of welcoming tiny pup into family wins hearts. Watch

Karate kid enthusiastically recites student creed, old video goes viral again

Video shows cutest cat cuddles of snow leopard couple Jessie and Panja. Watch

Video of an up-close encounter with humpback whale in Australia wows people
TRENDING TOPICS
Navroz
Joe Biden
Afghanistan
Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Subhadra Kumari Chauhan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP