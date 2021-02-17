Uttarakhand glacier burst: 31 of 58 recovered bodies identified

So far, 58 bodies have been recovered following the Uttarakhand glacier burst disaster but only 31 of them have been identified yet, said officials.

Deputy inspector general (law & order), Nilesh Anand Bharne, said, “Of the 58 bodies, 11 have been recovered from the 1.7km long tunnel at NTPC’s hydel power project in Tapovan which is in focus of the rescue operation as about 35 workers are feared trapped there.”

He said that of the 58 bodies [which include 11 recovered from Tapovan tunnel], 48 were recovered from Chamoli district, seven from Rudraprayag, two from Pauri Garhwal and one from Tehri Garhwal.

Also Read | Everest summiteers to IITian top cop: People at forefront of U’khand rescue ops

“To ascertain the identity of the deceased, we have collected DNA samples to match with those of their family members. We have also cremated 55 bodies and 20 body parts,” said Bharne.

Meanwhile, a four-member team of officials and experts will conduct a ground survey of the lake formed in the Rishiganga catchment area about eight km above Reni village near the Rishiganga project, today.

The team comprises SDRF DIG Riddhim Aggarwal, Uttarakhand Space Application Centre director MPS Bisht, eminent glaciologist DC Dobhal and an instructor from Nehru Institute of Mountaineering.