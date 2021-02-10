Uttarakhand government starts preparing for Char Dham Yatra

A week before dates for Char Dham Yatra 2021 are declared, the Uttarakhand government has started preparing for this year’s pilgrimage season.

Ravinath Raman, chief executive officer of Char

Dham Devasthanam Management Board said, “We have started working on the outline of the most important construction works in Kedarnath and Badrinath. An action plan is being prepared to start construction work for Rawal and Pujari residence and Bhogmandi at Kedarnath.”

The offices of the Devasthanam Board have been established at Maneri in Uttarkashi district for Gangotri shrine and Barkot for Yamunotri shrine.

BD Singh, additional chief executive officer of the Board visited Badrinath shrine on Tuesday for an inspection and took stock of the outer premises of the temple, Taptakund complex, pilgrim lodges and shelters and of the bus terminus complex. He also met the soldiers deployed in during the winter season for security.

“The road to Badrinath shrine is bad and snow is partially present in the shrine complex. The situation at the shrine is, however, normal and safe and preparations for the yatra can be started early,” he said.

The dates of Char Dham yatra will be declared on Basant Panchami next week.

The Char Dham yatra was stopped last year in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Char Dham shrines were subsequently opened for pilgrims on July 1 last year by the state government. Relaxing norms, in the last week of July last year, Uttarakhand government had decided to allow pilgrims from other states to visit Char Dham shrines with some conditions.

In September last year, the Uttarakhand government further removed the mandatory negative Covid-19 reports which pilgrims needed to bring for visiting the shrines. Given the increase in the number of pilgrims, the Char Dham board last October decided to allow 3000 pilgrims to Badrinath and Kedarnath, 900 to Gangotri and 700 to Yamunotri daily.