Uttarakhand govt signs MoU with NTPC to develop Kedarnath

The Uttarakhand government on Saturday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) for development work to be carried out at the Kedarnath shrine in the state.

The MoU was signed as part of the Corporate Social Responsibility of NTPC which will be donating ₹25 crore to the shrine for various reconstruction work and development of facilities for pilgrims.

The funds will be used for construction of sacred paths, queue management, seating arrangement for pilgrims and rain shelters near Mandakini river and temple complex, water ATM kiosks among other work.

Dilip Jawalkar, secretary for tourism in the state informed that as per the MoU, the funds will be paid by NTPC in installments to Kedarnath Utthan Charitable Trust.

“The funds will be used by the Trust for development work at the shrine and full transparency will be exercised in the selection of working institutions while ensuring adherence to procurement rules,” said Jawalkar.

He further added that the state government aims to maximize the development of tourism facilities in the state by getting public sector undertakings to participate so that better facilities can be provided to tourists and various types of high-income employment opportunities are available to the local people.

He also thanked the representatives of NTPC and said that environmental regulations and transparency will be taken care of in carrying out the construction work.