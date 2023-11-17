Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / Uttarakhand: Eight killed, three injured as pick-up vehicle falls into gorge in Nainital

Uttarakhand: Eight killed, three injured as pick-up vehicle falls into gorge in Nainital

PTI |
Nov 17, 2023 02:59 PM IST

A pick-up vehicle fell into a gorge on the Chedakhan-Midar motor road in Uttarakhand's Nainital district early Friday, leaving eight people dead, police said.

The vehicle fell into the gorge while trying to save a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction. (File)

The accident occurred at around 8 am when the vehicle was going from Patlot to Amjad village, Nainital Senior Superintendent of Police Prahlad Narayan Meena said.

The vehicle fell into the gorge while trying to save a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction, he said.

While six people were killed on the spot, two died at a hospital.

A couple and their son were also among those who died in the accident, the SSP said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami condoled the loss of lives in the accident and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.

Three persons injured in the accident have been admitted to the Community Health Centre, Okhalkanda, the SSP said.

