Uttarakhand: Magisterial inquiry ordered into woman’s death at Mussoorie homestay

Dehradun district administration in Uttarakhand has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the death of a 27-year-old woman at a Mussoorie homestay on June 15. The 27-year-old woman from Visakhapatnam was found dead at a Mussoorie homestay on June 15

Sub-divisional magistrate (Mussoorie) Rahul Anand said on Wednesday that the inquiry was ordered after the postmortem examination failed to establish the exact cause of death of the deceased, identified as P Radha Gayatri of Visakhapatnam.

Anand has been appointed the inquiry officer in compliance with the district magistrate’s July 6 order.

An FIR was registered at the Mussoorie police station under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the deceased’s husband, Charan Somayajulu, following a complaint by her father alleging foul play.

Police said that on the morning of June 15, they received information through the emergency helpline that a woman staying with her husband at Kiyana Homestay on the Mussoorie–Dhanaulti road was unresponsive. She was declared dead after a police team and an ambulance reached the spot.

The couple had travelled from Delhi to Rishikesh on June 13 and checked into the homestay late on June 14. During preliminary questioning, the husband told police that they had consumed alcohol before retiring to their room in the early hours of June 15 and that he later found his wife bleeding from the nose.

Officials said the woman was found lying naked on the floor of the room. Bloodstains were found on the bedsheet, while two empty liquor bottles and food items were recovered from the scene. The couple, both IT professionals, had married in November 2025. Viscera samples have been preserved for forensic and toxicological examination.

The administration has invited members of the public who possess information or evidence related to the case to submit it to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM)’s office in Dehradun by July 17.