Uttarakhand man held for defamatory videos targeting woman, BJP MLA

A 34-year-old man was arrested for allegedly uploading defamatory videos on social media targeting a woman and later Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Kapkot Suresh Garia in Uttarakhand’s Bageshwar town, police said on Wednesday.

Jagdish Goswami alias Jagga Goswami, a resident of Manikhet in Bageshwar district, was arrested on Tuesday evening from Pinglao Bend near Kandhar Tiraha in Baijnath (Representative photo)

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Jagdish Goswami alias Jagga Goswami, a resident of Manikhet in Bageshwar district, was arrested on Tuesday evening from Pinglao Bend near Kandhar Tiraha in Baijnath after remaining absconding since July 30, police officers said.

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A case was registered at the Kapkot police station on July 30 under Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which penalises any word, sound, gesture, object, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman or intrude upon her privacy, after a woman alleged that Goswami had uploaded videos on social media with the intention of defaming her. She also alleged that derogatory remarks were made about her character.

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{{^usCountry}} The woman had also uploaded a video on social media on Sunday threatening to kill herself at the police station if the accused was not arrested within 24 hours. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The woman had also uploaded a video on social media on Sunday threatening to kill herself at the police station if the accused was not arrested within 24 hours. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, BJP MLA Dharmendra Singh Danu also lodged a complaint, based on which a second FIR was registered under relevant sections of the BNS and the Information Technology Act on Sunday. Danu alleged that the accused had circulated abusive and misleading videos on social media with the intent to malign the image of the MLA.

Bageshwar superintendent of police (SP) Jitendra Mehra said special police and Special Operations Group (SOG) teams were constituted to trace the suspect.

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“We conducted searches at multiple locations, including Ranikhet, Ramnagar, Bijnor, Haridwar, Saharanpur and Dehradun, based on technical surveillance and inputs from informers. During the search, police also obtained a non-bailable warrant and initiated proceedings under Section 84 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) after the accused remained absconding. We finally arrested him on Tuesday evening,” he said.

“Our investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the alleged social media posts,” he added.