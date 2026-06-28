Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Content creator held for harassing, filming women, minors on roads, uploading videos

    A 32-year-old content creator was arrested in Delhi for stalking and harassing women, posting videos online to gain followers.

    Published on: Jun 28, 2026 4:38 AM IST
    By Jignasa Sinha
    Prefer HTPrefer HTPrefer HTon Google
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    New Delhi: A 32-year-old social media content creator was arrested on Friday from Subhash Nagar, west Delhi, for allegedly harassing and stalking women and minor girls on roads, videorecording the incidents, and posting them online, a police officer said on Saturday.

    Police said necessary action has been initiated to take down all his social media accounts.  (Representative photo)
    Police said necessary action has been initiated to take down all his social media accounts.  (Representative photo)

    Police said the accused, identified as Gurman Singh, has a YouTube channel with over 72,000 subscribers and 9 million views, and a Facebook page with more than 200,000 followers.

    Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Hareshwar Swami, on June 2, a man approached the cyber police alleging that the two-wheeler his daughter was riding was deliberately hit by an unknown person, who also passed inappropriate remarks and used abusive language.

    “The complainant also told the police that he found a video of his daughter had been uploaded on a YouTube channel and on a Facebook page,” the DCP said.

    A case was lodged, and an initial probe by a team led by Inspector Vikas Kumar Buldak found that the accused social media accounts featured videos targeting women riders and minor girls, where he would hit the women on two-wheelers, strike up a conversation, follow them, and pass lewd remarks.

    Based on the videos, the accused was identified and arrested from his residence.

    “The accused disclosed that he shot the videos with the objective of increasing his social media followers, generating viral content, and earning revenue,” said the DCP.

    “Interrogation also led to the recovery of multiple videos, screenshots, account-related data, and other digital evidence allegedly linking the accused,” the officer added.

    Police said necessary action has been initiated to take down all his social media accounts.

    HT reached out to the accused family for comment but did not receive a response.

    • Jignasa Sinha
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Jignasa Sinha

      Jignasa Sinha is a Principal Correspondent who's writes on Delhi crime, gender and labour.

    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
    Home/Cities/Delhi News/Content Creator Held For Harassing, Filming Women, Minors On Roads, Uploading Videos
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes