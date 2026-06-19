Uttarakhand plans Namo Bharat link from Meerut to Rishikesh

The Uttarakhand government has moved a step closer towards bringing the high-speed Namo Bharat train service to Rishikesh, with the proposed Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor set to be extended from Meerut’s Modipuram station to Lakshman Jhula.

This nearly 150-km corridor will significantly reduce travel time and stimulate local tourism and economic growth, as confirmed by Chief Minister Dhami.(PTI)

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The development follows discussions between Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), with all stakeholders agreeing in principle to the proposed extension. A detailed project report (DPR) survey for the nearly 150-km corridor is expected to begin shortly.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the expansion of the Namo Bharat service would significantly improve connectivity between Uttarakhand and Delhi-NCR while boosting tourism, pilgrimage travel and economic activity in the hill state.

“The extension of the Namo Bharat train service from Meerut to Rishikesh will give a new direction to Uttarakhand’s connectivity. Pilgrims, tourists and local residents will benefit from fast, safe and modern transport facilities,” the Chief Minister said.

The proposed corridor will begin from Modipuram in Meerut and pass through Muzaffarnagar before entering Uttarakhand. The route will then cover Roorkee, Haridwar and Rishikesh before terminating near Lakshman Jhula. Of the proposed alignment, 72 km will fall in Uttar Pradesh while 78 km will be in Uttarakhand.

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{{^usCountry}} At present, travel between Delhi and Rishikesh by road takes around five to six hours. With the Namo Bharat trains operating at speeds of up to 160 kmph, the travel time is expected to reduce to nearly two-and-a-half to three hours. Cabinet clears major policy decisions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At present, travel between Delhi and Rishikesh by road takes around five to six hours. With the Namo Bharat trains operating at speeds of up to 160 kmph, the travel time is expected to reduce to nearly two-and-a-half to three hours. Cabinet clears major policy decisions {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Alongside the rail project, the Uttarakhand cabinet approved several policy and administrative measures across sectors ranging from animal husbandry and education to tourism and prison reforms. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alongside the rail project, the Uttarakhand cabinet approved several policy and administrative measures across sectors ranging from animal husbandry and education to tourism and prison reforms. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Key cabinet decisions included: Approval for a pilot embryo transfer project aimed at improving cattle breeds and increasing milk production

State support for 20% of insurance premiums for horses and mules used during the Char Dham Yatra

Approval to declare Uttarakhand a fully literate state in line with the National Education Policy 2020

Financial assistance for clearing pending payments under the state government health scheme’s Golden Card programme

Approval for an international Himalayan Car Rally to promote tourism {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Key cabinet decisions included: Approval for a pilot embryo transfer project aimed at improving cattle breeds and increasing milk production

State support for 20% of insurance premiums for horses and mules used during the Char Dham Yatra

Approval to declare Uttarakhand a fully literate state in line with the National Education Policy 2020

Financial assistance for clearing pending payments under the state government health scheme’s Golden Card programme

Approval for an international Himalayan Car Rally to promote tourism {{/usCountry}}

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The cabinet also approved temporary price adjustment provisions for bitumen-related road contracts following sharp increases in petroleum prices linked to the Middle East conflict.

Focus on governance and exports

The cabinet approved creation of five specialist posts for operating an Accelerator Mass Spectrometry (AMS) machine at the Aroma Plant Centre in Selaqui to test adulteration in aromatic oils and herbal products aimed at boosting exports.

It also cleared amendments related to prison administration, Sanskrit education regulations and service rules for jail superintendents.

In another major decision, the cabinet approved revised eligibility norms for equal pay provisions applicable to Upnal personnel following court directions.

The state cabinet also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah for helping build consensus among states on the long-pending Kishau multi-purpose dam project.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yamini C S ...Read More Yamini CS is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with nearly six years of experience in digital journalism. She is part of the India News desk, where she works on a wide range of stories cutting across civic issues, city-based developments, politics, governance, public policy, breaking news, trending topics, and international affairs that have an impact on India. Her role involves tracking fast-moving developments, verifying information from official and on-ground sources, and presenting news in a clear, accessible format for a digital-first audience. A significant part of her work includes handling live blogs during major news events, such as elections, court verdicts, political developments, civic disruptions, protests, weather-related alerts, and unfolding national or international incidents. Through live coverage, she focuses on timely updates to help readers follow complex stories as they evolve. Before moving to the broader India News desk, Yamini was associated with the Bengaluru desk at Hindustan Times, where she extensively covered urban governance, infrastructure, traffic and transport issues, weather events, public grievances, and civic administration in the city. This experience strengthened her grounding in city reporting and sharpened her focus on citizen-centric journalism. She began her career as a correspondent with Reuters after completing a postgraduate diploma in journalism from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Her early training instilled a strong emphasis on accuracy, sourcing, and news ethics, which continue to shape her reporting style. Outside of work, Yamini enjoys reading across genres, listening to music, and spending time with her family, which help her maintain balance in a fast-paced newsroom environment. Read Less

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