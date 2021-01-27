Uttarakhand police on alert in 4 districts after violence in Delhi tractor rally

The Uttarakhand police have issued an alert in the districts of Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital and US Nagar that share borders with other states to prevent any law and order problems in the state after violence rocked the farmers’ tractor rally in Delhi on Tuesday, police officials said on Wednesday.

The state police headquarters has asked the US Nagar district police to maintain extra vigil as it is the most affected district in the state by the farmers’ agitation against the three contentious farm laws that came into force in September last year.

Uttarakhand’s director general of police, Ashok Kumar said, "In the aftermath of what happened in Delhi, we had put all our personnel on high alert in the border checkpoints of the aforementioned districts since Tuesday morning."

"I have especially directed the US Nagar police to be on extra alert as the district is the most affected one by the farmers' agitation. Also, as the lone farmer who died during Tuesday's episode in Delhi hailed from the neighbouring district of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, we didn't want any law and order situation in US Nagar," said Kumar.

He also said that all the district police departments have been asked to take stringent action against anyone found indulging in any violence.

"There was an incident earlier in US Nagar in which some farmers on tractors tried to crush our personnel. We had then registered a case and nabbed the accused in it without sparing anyone. We will follow the same line if anyone tries to break law and order," he said.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) US Nagar district, Daleep Singh Kunwar warned of strict action against rumours mongers who claimed that the 27-year-old farmer who died in Delhi on Tuesday was from the district.

Kunwar issued the warning after some social media posts about the dead farmer, which the officer said posed a threat to the law and order situation in the district.

Kunwar said, “Rumours were spreading that the farmer who died during tractor parade hailed from Rudrapur and had been killed in police firing. This kind of rumours could have spoiled the peace of the district, hence we decide to issue an appeal to the public to stay away from such rumours and warning to rumour mongers on social media.”

“Apart from this, our social media cell is monitoring the social media platforms round the clock. Any person involved in such crime will be dealt with strictly,” he said