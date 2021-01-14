Uttarakhand reports first case of new UK coronavirus strain

Uttarakhand on Thursday reported the first positive case of the new UK variant of SARS-CoV-2 from Dehradun district.

Confirming the development, Dr SK Gupta, director of state medical and health department, said, “One case of the new UK variant of coronavirus has been reported in the state. The patient has been quarantined at a government facility and is being treated as per protocols. We are also tracing the contacts of the patient.”

The number of people infected with the new UK variant of SARS-CoV-2 in India has climbed to 109, the Ministry of health and family welfare said on Thursday.

The ministry earlier said that people who have tested positive for the new virus, known to be a far more contagious strain, are being kept in single-room isolation at designated healthcare facilities by the respective state governments.

Uttarakhand on Thursday reported 154 cases, taking the state’s tally of total cases to 94,324.

Three more Covid-19 positive patients also died in the state, taking the death toll to 1,596. The positivity rate in the state now stands at 4.84% and death rate at 1.69%. Out of 94,324 who have tested positive so far, a total of 88,948 have recovered successfully, taking the recovery rate in the state to 94.30%.

On Thursday, 187 Covid-19 positive people recovered and were discharged from hospitals in different districts of the state.

According to the health bulletin issued on Thursday, a maximum of 40 cases were reported from Dehradun district. Pithoragarh district did not report any case on Thursday. Dehradun district has so far reported the maximum 28,486 Covid-19 positive cases followed by Haridwar (13,749), Nainital (12,128) and US Nagar (11,332).

The state health department has so far tested 19.47 lakh people. Uttarakhand has a total of six containment zones with maximum four such zones in Uttarkashi district.