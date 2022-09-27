2 cars used in crime found: UP SIT chief probing Uttarakhand teen murder

In the murder case linked to a 19-year-old in Uttarakhand that has sparked huge public outrage, a Special Investigation Team official - leading the probe on Monday - said that a post-mortem report has been received and they are analysing all the evidence. PR Devi said the team would also be recording the statements of women who worked at the Vanatara resort near Rishikesh where the 19-year-old was employed.

The probe pertains to the alleged murder of the employee, who was a receptionist working at a property owned by Haridwar BJP leader Vinod Arya's son Pulkit. Pulkit and two other employees have been arrested in connection with the case.

“We're analysing all the evidence. A postmortem report has been received. We'll record the statements of women who worked at the resort. Two cars used in crime recovered. We'll apply for the police custody of the accused for interrogation,” the official was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The girl's body was recovered from a canal near Rishikesh, days after she went missing. Violent protests erupted in areas surrounding the resort as family and activists demanded action, after which the administration began demolishing the structure.

A preliminary autopsy conducted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Rishikesh indicated Ankita Bhandari died of drowning. There were, however, antemortem injuries (those received before death).

Meanwhile, the mother of the 19-year-old woman has claimed that her daughter’s last rites were conducted “hurriedly” without her consent.

The last rites were conducted at the ITI ghat in Pauri Garhwal, hours after her family refused to cremate her until they get the final autopsy details.

The girl was cremated Sunday reportedly after assurances from the state government that a fair investigation would be carried out.

