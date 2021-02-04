Uttarakhand to begin 2nd phase of vaccination; police, civic workers up next

The Uttarakhand health department has started preparing for the second phase of vaccination which is scheduled to start from the second week of February.

In the second phase, over 2 lakh frontline workers will be vaccinated in the state.

Dr. Saroj Naithani, director of the National Health Mission in the state said, “We will be able to complete vaccinating a maximum number of healthcare workers by Sunday after which vaccination of other frontline workers will start from Monday. Frontline workers like police, officials and other workers employed by urban local bodies; officials with revenue department will be covered in the second phase of vaccination.”

The senior health official further said that the state will receive 1.40 lakh more doses of the vaccine by Thursday for the second phase of vaccination.

“Till now, details of almost 64,000 frontline workers have been uploaded on the CoWIN application. With the third consignment of vaccines with 1.40 lakh doses, we will be able to vaccinate 70,000 frontline workers and our preparations are underway for the same,” she added.

Health officials also said that all healthcare workers are not likely to be covered by Sunday, as many are not turning up for vaccination during their turn.

“We might not be able to cover all healthcare workers for vaccination by Sunday, as many are absent during their turns for vaccination. Despite double reminder, they are not coming; but we have to start vaccinating others also. We are looking into the reasons as to why the healthcare workers, mostly Anganwadi workers are not turning up,” said Dr. Naithani.

A total of 43,230 healthcare workers have been vaccinated in the state till now.

Kuldeep Martoliya, state extended programme for immunisation officer in the state said, “From now, daily target and number of sessions will be increased gradually as we are trying to pick up pace of vaccination process in the state.”

On Tuesday a target of over 10,900 was set for vaccination in the state against which 55% vaccination was conducted in the state.