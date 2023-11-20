Uttarakhand tunnel collapse LIVE updates: Tunnel expert offers crucial insight to rescue 41 workers
- Uttarakhand tunnel collapse live updates: Day 9 of rescue operations commence.
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse updates: Day 9 of the rescue operations commenced on Monday after a portion of the Silkyara Bend - Barkot tunnel, under construction, collapsed in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, leading to dozens of workers being trapped in the rubble.
As many as 41 workers continue to remain trapped after a section of a tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi collapsed, leading to a major health and safety emergency. Today, November 20, is the ninth day of the rescue operations, while the rescue teams are interacting with the trapped workers through the supply tunnel drilled into the rubble.
The vertical drilling was halted on the evening of November 19 after hitting a snag, to ensure the safety of the workers trapped inside. It is expected that the workers will be rescued in the next 4-5 days, seeing the progress of the vertical drilling.
Union Minister of Road and Transport Nitin Gadkari reached the site of the collapse and ensured that the Centre will offer its full assistance to rescue those who are trapped in the next couple of days. The minister also said that a thorough inquiry will take place once the rescue operations are complete.
- Mon, 20 Nov 2023 11:34 AM
Tunneling expert Arnold Dix offers crucial insight
International tunneling expert Arnold Dix reached the site of the Uttarakhand tunnel collapse sight with his team, saying that food and medication is enroute to the trapped workers.
- Mon, 20 Nov 2023 11:12 AM
5-point plan designed to rescue trapped workers
A 5-point plan has been designed to rescue the trapped workers, which includes drilling from three sides of the hill to build a tunnel for the safe return of the workers.
- Mon, 20 Nov 2023 11:00 AM
PM Modi assures Centre's assistance to CM Dhami
PM Modi ensures that there is manual coordination between the Uttarakhand government and the Centre to ensure the safe return of 41 trapped workers, the CMO said in a statement.
- Mon, 20 Nov 2023 10:40 AM
Rescue operations to take 4-5 more days
After the drilling machine hit a snag last week, the rescue operations are expected to take 4-5 more days, while Union Minister Nitin Gadkari ensured that the tunnel should be drilled in another 2-3 days.
- Mon, 20 Nov 2023 10:32 AM
PM Modi speaks to Uttarakhand CM Dhami
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami to take stock of the situation regarding the trapped workers in Uttarkashi tunnel collapse, ensuring all the support from the Centre.