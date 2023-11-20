Uttarakhand tunnel collapse LIVE updates: Tunnel expert offers crucial insight to rescue 41 workers

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse updates: Day 9 of the rescue operations commenced on Monday after a portion of the Silkyara Bend - Barkot tunnel, under construction, collapsed in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, leading to dozens of workers being trapped in the rubble. The rescue operations to reach trapped workers in the Uttarakhand tunnel collapse accident are underway. (PTI)

As many as 41 workers continue to remain trapped after a section of a tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi collapsed, leading to a major health and safety emergency. Today, November 20, is the ninth day of the rescue operations, while the rescue teams are interacting with the trapped workers through the supply tunnel drilled into the rubble.

The vertical drilling was halted on the evening of November 19 after hitting a snag, to ensure the safety of the workers trapped inside. It is expected that the workers will be rescued in the next 4-5 days, seeing the progress of the vertical drilling.

Union Minister of Road and Transport Nitin Gadkari reached the site of the collapse and ensured that the Centre will offer its full assistance to rescue those who are trapped in the next couple of days. The minister also said that a thorough inquiry will take place once the rescue operations are complete.