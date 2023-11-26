Uttarakhand tunnel collapse LIVE updates: Manual drilling becomes last resort for trapped workers
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse LIVE updates: The manual drilling to rescue 41 trapped workers is likely to start from today.
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse LIVE updates: The operations to rescue the 41 workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi entered the 15th day on Sunday, with the vertical drilling expected to commence in the afternoon.
The final phase of the rescue operations has been hit by repeated snags, with the American auger machine hitting a metal grinder in the rubble and breaking down, now being beyond repair.
- After the horizontal drilling using the American auger didn't pan out, the agencies are considering moving forward with the vertical drilling method.
- Only 10 per cent of the tunnel rubble is left to be drilled to insert the steel pipe through which the 41 trapped workers will be wheeled out of the wreckage using stretchers.
- Experts have detected that only about 10-12 metres of drilling is required, and there is currently no metal obstruction which could cause a snag in the rescue operations.
- If vertical drilling doesn't help in rescuing the workers, agencies have said that they will commence manual drilling, which is their last resort.
- Manual drilling of the tunnel rubble will have fewer risks but will be less efficient, as it will take another 18-24 hours to complete.
- Sun, 26 Nov 2023 08:21 AM
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse LIVE updates: PM Modi keeping close eye
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is keeping a close eye on the rescue operations in Uttarkashi, and has ensured the assistance of all central agencies to CM Pushkar Singh Dhami amid the final phase of the operations.
- Sun, 26 Nov 2023 08:11 AM
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse LIVE updates: Rescue may take ‘long time’
NDMA has said that the completion of the rescue operations can take a “long time” as there have been repeated snags in the drilling, and manual drilling can take a long time.
- Sun, 26 Nov 2023 07:52 AM
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse LIVE updates: Landline for trapped workers
As the rescue operations have reached Day 15, telecom company BSNL has said that they will make arrangements to provide landlines for the trapped workers so that they can maintain communication from the relief teams and their families.
- Sun, 26 Nov 2023 07:23 AM
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse LIVE updates: Manual drilling last resort
If the vertical drilling machine fails, similar to the auger, agencies have said that they will resort to manual drilling in the rescue operations, which will take another 18-24 hours.
- Sun, 26 Nov 2023 07:22 AM
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse LIVE updates: Drilling to resume on Sunday
The vertical drilling of the tunnel rubble to rescue 41 trapped workers is set to resume from today, as the machine has arrived on site after the American auger broke down beyond repair.