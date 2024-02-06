Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code bill: Live-in couples must register or face jail

Uttarakhand's Uniform Civil Code has made it mandatory for live-in couples to register themselves with the district officials, with parental consent for those below 21 years of age. According to the UCC Bill, the registration must be done within one month of the partners living together, and the failure to do so, will impose a jail term of at least three to six months, or a fine of ₹25,000 on the individuals, or both. It also said that observations made by the Supreme Court pertaining to live-in relationships should be read in the context of the facts of each case (Representational image)

How to register for live-in relationships?

The partners in a live-in relationship should submit a statement of their living situation to the nearest registrar who will examine the contents of the statement and conduct a summary inquiry.

During the inquiry, the registrar may summon the partners for verification.

After the verification, the registrar, within 30 days of submitting the statement, may either - issue a registration certificate or refuse to register the statement. In case of refusal, the authorities will inform the partners of the reasons in writing.

When will live-in relationships not be registered?

According to the UCC Bill, live-in relationships will not be registered if they are against public morality, if one partner is married or in another relationship, if one partner is a minor, or if the consent of a partner to live in was obtained by force or fraud.

Termination of registered live-in relationships

Both partners or either of them may terminate the registration of the live-in relationship through a written statement, the UCC Bill said. It should be submitted in a prescribed manner to the district officials. In the case of minors (individuals below 21 years of age), the officials will inform their parents or guardians.

What is the Uniform Civil Code Uttarakhand 2024 Bill?

The Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami-led government on Tuesday tabled the UCC Bill in the state assembly today. The state government had formed a panel - led by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai - to prepare a draft for the UCC in 2022.

The panel comprising retired justice Pramod Kohli, social activist Manu Gaur, former Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Shatrughan Singh, and Vice Chancellor of Doon University, Surekha Dangwal prepared a draft report of over 740 pages and has a total of four volumes.

To prepare the report, the panel collected lakhs of feedbacks, written and online, held several public forums and 43 public outreach programs, and engaged with over 60,000 people. According to CM Dhami, the UCC Bill is an outcome of public dialogue, deliberation, and suggestions.

The UCC Uttarakhand 2024 Bill includes recommendations such as a complete ban on polygamy and child marriage.