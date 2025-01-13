Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 13, 2025

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on January 13, 2025, is 13.06 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 3.53 °C and 17.33 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 24% and the wind speed is 24 km/h. The sun rose at 07:10 AM and will set at 05:32 PM. Uttarakhand weather update on January 13, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 3.55 °C and 19.04 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 13%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 14, 2025 13.06 Sky is clear January 15, 2025 17.42 Sky is clear January 16, 2025 18.19 Sky is clear January 17, 2025 11.66 Light rain January 18, 2025 17.22 Broken clouds January 19, 2025 19.46 Overcast clouds January 20, 2025 21.21 Broken clouds



Weather in other cities on January 13, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.64 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 23.26 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.95 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.54 °C Light rain Hyderabad 26.44 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 20.63 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.71 °C Sky is clear



